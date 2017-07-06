July 6 The following are the top stories on the
- Volvo Cars said on Wednesday that all the models it
introduces from 2019 will be either hybrids or powered solely by
batteries. nyti.ms/2tpWEKS
- U.S. President Donald Trump, in a series of denunciations
of CNN and a video depicting him wrestling it, is "trying to
bully us," said CNN President Jeffrey Zucker. nyti.ms/2sIxY3l
- Emirates and Turkish Airlines said
on Wednesday that they were the latest carriers to have been
exempted from an American ban on laptops and other electronic
devices in the passenger cabins of flights from eight
predominantly Muslim countries. nyti.ms/2srOznX
- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates on schedule
during the first half of 2017, but its plans for the second half
of the year are less clear, according to minutes of the Fed's
most recent meeting in June. nyti.ms/2tOyo7E
- Japan's office equipment maker Konica Minolta is
preparing to announce a $900 million deal to acquire the
American testing company Ambry Genetics, according to two people
with knowledge of the discussions. nyti.ms/2sOPuht
