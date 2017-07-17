FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2017 / 5:02 AM / 3 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 17

2 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China's economy had expanded 6.9 percent in the second quarter, unchanged from the year-on-year growth rate in the first quarter. nyti.ms/2twiNFM

- Barclays chief executive John Varley and three other former top managers are expected back in court on Monday to answer charges that they, along with the bank, misrepresented arrangements with the Persian Gulf nation of Qatar when the bank raised money to weather the financial crisis in 2008. nyti.ms/2tvMFCb

- Securities and Exchange Commission upheld dismissal of an administrative case against a former Wells Fargo trader after two commissioners split on whether the evidence proved he had engaged in insider trading. nyti.ms/2twfYEF

- John Cornyn of Texas, a top Senate Republican, vowed to bring the party's health care bill to a vote as soon as possible. Detractors said they would use a delay caused by the absence of Senator John McCain to mobilize further opposition to the measure. nyti.ms/2tvGIFB

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

