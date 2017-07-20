FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 20
July 20, 2017 / 4:31 AM / an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 20

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook is working on a new tool that could help drive subscriptions to news organizations that publish articles directly on the online service. The tool would be added to Facebook's Instant Articles product, which allows publishers to post news articles that can be read within Facebook. nyti.ms/2tJ6eXK

- Jana Partners disclosed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that it sold off its roughly 8.2 percent stake in Whole Foods in June. Jana got rid of the bulk of its stake on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2tJ1JfU

- Banking regulators are reviewing hundreds of millions of dollars in loans made to Donald Trump's businesses through Deutsche Bank's private wealth management unit, which caters to an ultrarich clients. nyti.ms/2tIZOrU

- Citigroup is taking a step toward reducing its dependence on London and will open a second trading hub in Frankfurt. The bank has had an operation in Frankfurt for decades, but it would expand its business there with this latest decision. nyti.ms/2tIZWaS

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

