PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 27

July 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The former head of labor relations at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was indicted on conspiracy and other charges by a federal grand jury on Wednesday, accusing him of siphoning off millions of dollars from a workers training center. nyti.ms/2uDQebD

- A jury in Los Angeles on Wednesday awarded Quincy Jones $9.4 million damages, finding that he was underpaid his share of royalties for the use of music in the posthumous Jackson film "This Is It" and two Cirque du Soleil shows. nyti.ms/2uEfaQq

-A Russian man, Alexander Vinnik, was arrested in Greece on Tuesday after being charged for overseeing a black market Bitcoin exchange that helped launder billions of dollars and stood at the nexus of several criminal enterprises, according to a federal indictment. nyti.ms/2v9VHdk

- The Fed, in a statement after a two-day meeting of its policy-making committee, said it would start reducing its bond holdings "relatively soon" as long as moderate economic growth continues. nyti.ms/2v9HbCr

- Britain announced on Wednesday that sales of new diesel and gas cars would reach the end of the road by 2040, the latest step in Europe's battle against the damaging environmental impact of the internal combustion engine. nyti.ms/2uDS7Fw