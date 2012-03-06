FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - March 6
March 6, 2012 / 6:40 AM / 6 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - March 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Ford Motor Company began adding touch-screen control systems to some of its most popular models two years ago as a way to stand out from the rest of the industry and draw in new customers.

But after many buyers grew frustrated with flaws in the system, known as MyFord Touch and developed with Microsoft , Ford’s quality ratings plunged and a feature meant to increase loyalty instead damaged perceptions of the company.

* Computerized patient records are unlikely to cut health care costs and may actually encourage doctors to order expensive tests more often, a study published on Monday concludes.

* Greece moved closer Monday to avoiding default when a large group of private sector bondholders said that it would participate in a restructuring through a bond swap.

* The Food and Drug Administration on Monday rejected an application by Merck to combine a cholesterol-fighting pill with the generic version of Lipitor.

