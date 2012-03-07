FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - March 7
#Market News
March 7, 2012

PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - March 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A federal jury on Tuesday convicted R. Allen Stanford, a Texas financier, on 13 out of 14 counts of fraud in connection with a worldwide scheme that lasted more than two decades and involved more than $7 billion in investments.

* Mitu Gulati, a Duke law professor, who with Lee Buchheit, a New York lawyer, developed the blueprint for Greece’s bond write-off, says that similar deals would help other indebted countries.

* India’s mass production of generic versions of drugs patented elsewhere helps poor people with treatment that would otherwise be too costly, but drug companies say the knockoffs stifle innovation.

* More than three years after Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy, the estate of the failed Wall Street firm emerged from Chapter 11 protection on Tuesday as a sliver of its former self, devoted to paying off creditors.

* A World Bank report shows a broad reduction in extreme poverty - and indicates that the global recession, contrary to economists’ expectations, did not increase poverty in the developing world.

