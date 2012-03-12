FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - March 12
March 12, 2012 / 6:35 AM / 6 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - March 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Some channels from Google Inc’s YouTube, that were announced in October are beginning to provide content, raising hopes that they can attract enough subscribers to raise advertising rates.

* A lawyer for banks said MBIA Inc’s chief, Joseph Brown, was “pregnant with inside information” on MBIA’s pending 2009 restructuring when he bought company stock in the months before the announcement.

* The Federal Reserve this week will release the results of its latest stress tests, which are expected to show broadly improved balance sheets at most institutions.

* Public remarks by Fed officials suggest a decision on whether to continue efforts to stoke the economy will not come before the policy committee’s next meeting in April.

* A government decision to open wheat and barley export sales has set off competition by companies worldwide looking for a piece of the Canadian market.

