PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - March 15
#Funds News
March 15, 2012 / 7:15 AM / 6 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - March 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Criticism by Greg Smith, a largely anonymous 33-year-old mid-level executive who resigned from Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, sent ripple effects through Wall Street.

* Stress tests by the Federal Reserve set off a debate among economists and banking analysts about whether banks have actually achieved renewed strength.

* A group of officials and bankers who helped prevent Eastern Europe from being thrown into the financial crisis in 2009 has reconvened, seeking to avoid a credit squeeze and economic downturn caused by problems at parent banks in Western Europe.

* The Securities and Exchange Commission filed charges against three firms that trade shares of privately held technology companies: Felix Investments, EB Financial and SharesPost.

* An amendment for the Export-Import Bank, which facilitates the sale of American goods overseas, has been holding up the jobs bill while Congress decides whether to grant it more funding.

* The arrest of a former chief reporter for one of Rupert Murdoch’s tabloids, The News of the World, raised the first allegations of witness tampering.

