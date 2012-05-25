FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2012 / 6:30 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - May 25

Reuters Staff

May 25 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* As Spaniards move their money out of troubled institutions, officials worry about the ripple effect of a full bank run.

* Circulation and staff reductions at The Times-Picayune of New Orleans and three Alabama newspapers are the latest instances of reorganization in a rapidly changing industry.

* China, which has driven global growth as the United States and Europe struggled, is seeing a real estate downturn, stalling exports and a drop in consumer confidence.

* Nasdaq said 30 million Facebook shares were executed improperly on Friday because of technical flaws, and retail investors have spent the week looking for someone to address their losses.

