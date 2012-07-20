PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 20

July 20 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The flaws in the rate-setting process, which is used to determine the pricing for trillions of dollars of financial products, have been exposed by the latest banking scandal. Regulators around the world are investigating whether big banks gamed the rates for their own benefit before and after the financial crisis.

* Google Inc wants the world to know that it has grown into a new identity - it is a mobile company now. The financial report it issued Thursday reflects the growing pains that have accompanied the transformation.

* An accounting charge related to Microsoft Corp’s ill-fated acquisition of an online advertising business led to a loss for the software giant’s last quarter, its first in more than two decades as a public company.

* While many banks are getting battered by the trading slump, Morgan Stanley is feeling the pain more acutely. On Thursday, the bank reported a 24 percent drop in revenue for the second quarter, driven by a significant decline in bond, currency and commodity trading.

* Yahoo Inc lured Marissa Mayer from Google with a lavish pay package that could total $129 million over five years - if she is able to get the company growing.

* Duke Energy Corp tried to back out of a deal to buy Progress Energy as it faced increasing regulatory hurdles, the combined company’s ousted chief said in testimony on Thursday.