PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 24

July 24 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Signs that cracks in the euro zone are widening sent markets on the continent down sharply on Monday. Moody’s Investors Service late Monday cut the outlook for its AAA credit ratings for Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg to “negative” from “stable.”

* Chinese state-run oil giant known as CNOOC Ltd is making its biggest and boldest grab for overseas energy resources yet in a $15 billion deal for a Canadian oil producer, Nexen Inc.

* Congress widened its inquiry into the interest-rate manipulation scandal, pressing the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to further disclose its knowledge of the multi-year scheme.

* Michael Rake, the British bank Barclays Plc’s deputy chairman, has ruled himself out as the next chairman, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

* The Fox network has reached a deal with Mariah Carey that will bring her to television as a judge on the next season of “American Idol,” the president of Fox Entertainment, Kevin Reilly, announced Monday.

* The American private equity group TPG Capital Management LP has launched a $714 million takeover bid for Billabong International Ltd, the Australian surf wear company announced Tuesday.

* Senate Republicans will press this week to extend tax cuts for affluent families scheduled to expire Jan. 1, but the same Republican tax plan would allow a series of tax cuts for the working poor and the middle class to end next year.