PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 26
July 26, 2012 / 6:17 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The U.S. government said it expected the record-breaking weather to drive up the price for groceries next year, including milk, beef, chicken and pork. The drought is now affecting 88 percent of the corn crop, a staple of processed foods and animal feed.

* Sanford Weill, the former chief executive of Citigroup Inc who turned the company into a financial behemoth, called for a wall between a bank’s deposit-taking operations and its risky trading businesses. In other words, he would like to resurrect the regulation that he once fought, which separated commercial banks from investment banks.

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner was questioned sharply about the rate-rigging scandal that has consumed the banking industry, as lawmakers at a house hearing asked why he had failed to thwart wrongdoing during the financial crisis.

* Antitrust regulators in the European Union brought their first enforcement action in so-called pay-for-delay drug cases. The European Commission told Lundbeck, a Danish drug company, that it thought the company’s agreements with generic companies violated antitrust laws.

* Weak second-quarter financial results and worse expectations for the rest of the year sent Zynga Inc’s already faltering stock down in late trading Wednesday by more than a third, to $3.18 a share.

* The world’s largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal, reported second-quarter operating income of $1.1 billion, on sales of $22.48 billion. While the sales were down 10 percent from a year earlier, income was down more than 50 percent.

* AOL Inc, the onetime internet giant that is transforming itself into a media company, announced quarterly earnings of $970.8 million, or $10.17 a share, up from a loss of $11.8 million a year earlier.

