PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 30
July 30, 2012 / 5:40 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* General Motors said that its Chief Global Marketing Executive Joel Ewanick, 52, had resigned in the latest management shuffle at the top of the nation’s biggest automaker.

* The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating why debris fell from an engine on a new Boeing 787 Dreamliner during a pre-flight test Saturday in South Carolina, Boeing Co officials said.

* Patent trials are part bombast, part boredom. A jury will be asked to sort through all that to settle a dispute between Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd beginning Monday in a federal court in San Jose, California.

* NBC might have believed that streaming all the sports live from the London Games would have inoculated it from criticism. But now Twitter has turned into a fiery digital soapbox against NBC as its users have merged their resentment over tape delay with problems viewing the live streams.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
