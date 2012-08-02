FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 2
August 2, 2012

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A federal jury awarded $1 billion in damages to the crop biotechnology leader Monsanto Co, saying that its arch rival DuPont had willfully infringed a patent covering Roundup Ready soybeans.

* The hedge fund titan, Louis Bacon, has been stumped by the current debt crisis in Europe. He will return about $2 billion, or 25 percent of the main fund he manages at Moore Capital Management to his investors.

* An MF Global Holdings Ltd trustee, James Giddens, damped hopes that customers would recover all of their missing money from the bankrupt brokerage firm, telling lawmakers that a $1.6 billion gap remained.

* Bucking the industry trend of weak earnings, the British bank Standard Chartered Plc reported that its net income rose 11.3 percent in the first half of the year on strength in Asia and other emerging markets.

* The Federal Reserve took no new steps to support the economy on Wednesday, but it said in a statement that it was ready to act if job growth did not improve.

* An automated stock trading program suddenly flooded the market with millions of trades on Wednesday morning, spreading turmoil across Wall Street and drawing renewed attention to the fragility and instability of the nation’s stock markets.

* Auto sales in the United States cooled off in July. Over all, the industry reported sales of 1.15 million vehicles during July, which was an 8.9 percent improvement over the same period a year ago.

* Credit Suisse named David DeNunzio, one of its veteran deal makers, as the global chairman of its mergers and acquisitions group, according to an internal memorandum reviewed by DealBook.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
