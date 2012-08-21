FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 21
#Market News
August 21, 2012 / 6:01 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Despite public support for Mitt Romney, many businessmen and investors are wagering more than rhetoric on the incumbent.

* On Monday Apple Inc became the most highly valued public company ever, but Microsoft Corp still holds the record when its 1999 value is adjusted for inflation.

* The challenge for Facebook Inc, which is worth just over half of what it was three months ago, is to convince Wall Street that it has a real plan for making money.

* The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board said that it had found deficiencies in every audit of brokerage firms that it had reviewed.

* In Spain, the time-honored tradition of the caja as a baronial community institution came into conflict with a modern, euro-based banking economy.

* The European Central Bank actively sought to discourage reports that it might act far more aggressively to contain borrowing costs for countries like Spain.

* Leading bookstore chain Barnes & Noble Inc said it would announce partnerships with “leading retailers” in Britain at a later time.

* DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc said on Monday that it had hired 20th Century Fox to distribute its big-budget cartoons, a move that leaves Paramount Pictures with a hole in its pipeline.

*(Compiled by Bangalore Equities Newsdesk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
