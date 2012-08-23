FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 23
August 23, 2012 / 5:15 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Sales of existing homes were up in July, continuing a trend of several months that real estate agents said was good news for the housing market.

* Attempts to make sweeping changes to a popular type of mutual fund that played a central role in the 2008 financial crisis have been derailed.

* Google Inc’s efforts to recruit and promote more women have resulted in more hires, but not in the executive offices.

* Minutes of the most recent policy meeting are likely to solidify expectations that the central bank will introduce new measures this fall.

* Revenue was down in Hewlett-Packard Co’s all major units, but when a write-down is excluded, earnings slightly exceeded analysts’ expectations.

* Illinois-based energy producer Exelon Corp has sometimes benefited from close ties with the Obama administration.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
