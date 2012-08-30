FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 30
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 30, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Global Silicon Valley, a closed-end mutual fund that offers ordinary investors a chance to own stakes in privately held companies, has been hit particularly hard by Facebook’s troubles.

* Prosecutors say they have unearthed evidence in recent international money-transfer investigations that Chinese banks may have flouted United States sanctions against Iran.

* The Commerce Department raised its estimate of growth in the second quarter slightly, but the economy remained weak by historical standards.

* More than 130,000 people have benefited - mostly through short sales - in the first stage of relief promised by five banks in settling allegations of foreclosure abuses.

* As Japan moves to cut back on nuclear power after the disaster in Fukushima, it is finding that the cost of abandoning its reactors may be too high for some big utilities to shoulder.

* Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Mario Monti sought to present a united front after meeting on Wednesday, but could not hide their divisions.

* A new proposal outlined on Wednesday by the Securities and Exchange Commission would remove a longtime restriction barring hedge funds from marketing themselves in public.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.