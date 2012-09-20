PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 20

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* On Wednesday, Apple Inc released a software update for the iPhone that, among other changes, replaces the Google Inc maps that have been on the phone since 2007 with Apple’s own maps.

* The chief executive of BP Plc, Robert Dudley, met with President Vladimir Putin of Russia in an effort to resolve a long-running business dispute in Russia.

* Continuing its foray into new lines of business, Starbucks Corp is introducing a single-cup coffee machine that will allow consumers to make their own lattes at home with real milk.

* The European Commission said on Wednesday that it was prepared to drop its investigation into the fixing of e-book prices by Apple and four European publishers after the companies agreed to let online retailers like Amazon.Com Inc sell e-books at a discount for two years.