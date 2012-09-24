FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 24
September 24, 2012 / 6:05 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Foxconn Technology Co Ltd, a major supplier to some of the world’s electronics giants including Apple Inc , said it closed one of its large Chinese plants early Monday after police were called in to break up a fight among factory employees.

* Canadian autoworkers at Ford Motor Co have voted to accept the contract that their union leadership negotiated last week, their union said Sunday.

