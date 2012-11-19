PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 19

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Cisco Systems said Sunday that it had agreed to buy Meraki for about $1.2 billion as the networking titan continues to bolster its cloud computing services. By buying Meraki, a privately held company backed by the likes of Google and Sequoia Partners, Cisco will add products that allow networks to be controlled through the Internet. ()

* Wal-Mart has filed a complaint seeking to prevent a group known as OUR Walmart from staging protests against the company on Black Friday, the busiest shopping day of the year. ()

* As governments throughout Europe seek to close gaping holes in their budgets, they are taking aim at United States multinational companies, especially Internet giants like Google and Amazon.com, which pay little or no taxes in Europe, despite generating billions of dollars in revenue on the continent. ()

* Tablets were supposed to be a simple alternative to the bloated personal computer market. But now that the iPad has strong competitors, shopping decisions are becoming harder.()