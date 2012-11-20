PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 20

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The president and chief executive of Intel Corp, Paul Otellini, is retiring after 40 years with the company. Intel said it would prepare to transition to a new leader over the next six months. ()

* JPMorgan Chase named a new chief financial officer on Monday, the latest management shake-up by the bank after a multibillion-dollar trading blunder earlier this year. Marianne Lake, will replace Douglas Braunstein as CFO early next year. ()

* Moody’s Investors Service downgraded France’s sovereign debt rating by one notch, to Aa1 from Aaa, the agency said on Monday, citing the country’s uncertain fiscal outlook as a result of “deteriorating economic prospects.” ()

* News Corp is starting to look like its old self again. The media conglomerate, which had been on its heels for more than a year because of the phone hacking scandal in Britain, is looking to make acquisitions again. ()