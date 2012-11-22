FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 22
November 22, 2012

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 22

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Hewlett-Packard’s troubled purchase of the software company Autonomy is an example of the problems older technology companies face as they try to get the jump on their younger rivals. ()

* Weak growth and a resulting decline in tax receipts prompted Britain to borrow much more than expected last month, official figures showed on Wednesday, underlining the fragility of economic recovery and the risk that the government could miss its deficit reduction target. ()

* A federal bankruptcy judge on Wednesday approved plans for Hostess Brands to wind down its operations, but there is little doubt that its best-known brand, Twinkies, will live on. ()

* While Thanksgiving gas prices in the United States are higher than a year ago and at a record level, oil experts say plentiful global supplies will help prevent a jump in prices. ()

