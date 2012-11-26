FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 26
#Funds News
November 26, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Autonomy’s founder, Mike Lynch, says he was blindsided by a public relations onslaught from Hewlett-Packard, little of which had to do with the substance of HP’s fraud claims about his company. ()

* Judges and lawmakers across the country are wrangling over whether and when law enforcement authorities can search suspects’ cellphones without a warrant, and interpretations range widely. ()

* As many as 10,000 Twitter users reportedly face the threat of legal action because of comments posted on the Internet or forwarded to others in which they referred to a BBC report wrongly linking a former Conservative Party official to the sexual abuse of a child. The official, Alistair McAlpine, was not named in the Nov. 2 BBC report, but enough clues were provided that Twitter users were able to identify him - which they did, in great numbers. ()

* Trying to bolster her media empire, Oprah Winfrey has been seeking to attract younger audiences to her magazine, which has experienced a decline in advertising revenue since her talk show ended. ()

