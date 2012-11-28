FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 28
November 28, 2012 / 6:56 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 28

Reuters Staff

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Apple has fired a manager who oversaw its mobile mapping service, continuing to clean house after a bad stumble. Eddy Cue, senior vice president for Internet software and services at Apple, fired the manager, Richard Williamson, according to two people briefed on the matter who did not want to be named to avoid Apple’s ire. ()

* Facebook Inc has started an online gift service, hoping that the moneymaking potential of social gift giving will please its Wall Street investors. ()

* In the fight between Hewlett-Packard and the founder of its Autonomy unit, the gloves are well and truly off. The former head of Autonomy, Mike Lynch, issued a public letter on Tuesday that called on the board of HP to defend its claims of accounting fraud at the company. ()

