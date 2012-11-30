PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 30

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* After months of sparring with President Obama in the heat of the campaign season, Chamber of Commerce executives came to the White House this week with a far more conciliatory tone, offering up suggestions to avert large budget cuts without having to raise taxes. ()

* Even though government figures showed on Thursday that the economy grew faster than first estimated in the third quarter, economists warned that the pace of expansion could slow drastically in the final months of the year amid the fiscal standoff in Washington and growing caution on the part of businesses. ()

* Sales at stores open at least a year declined in November at major American store chains, including Macy‘s, Nordstrom, Kohl’s and Target, sending a shiver through the retail world on Thursday. The reporting period included Thanksgiving and Black Friday, the official kick-off of the critical holiday shopping season. ()

* Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals, the largest producer of the generic version of Lipitor, has halted production of the drug until it can figure out why glass particles may have ended up in pills that were distributed to the public, the Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday. ()

* Barnes & Noble reported a modest profit for its fiscal second quarter on Thursday, but growth in its digital content sales slowed as it faced increased competition from rivals like Amazon and Google. ()

* Billionaire venture capitalist Vinod Khosla has been pouring money into clean energy start-ups even after seeing many of his own paper gains evaporate. ()

* Tiffany & Co reported that its third-quarter net income fell about 30 percent, citing a higher-than-expected tax rate, economic weakness and high precious metal and diamond costs. ()