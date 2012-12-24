FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Dec 24
December 24, 2012 / 6:50 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Dec 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 24 - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The officials supervising the wind-down of MF Global’s remains said they had reached a broad settlement over claims among the entities they oversee. ()

* Emmanuel Fromont, president of the Americas division of Acer, the world’s No. 4 PC maker, said sales of the company’s Windows 8 PCs had been lower than expected. He said one factor was the system’s unfamiliar design, which appeared to be making consumers cautious. ()

* Leaders of the National Rifle Association said they would fight any new gun restrictions introduced in the Congress, and they made clear that they were not interested in working with President Obama to help develop a broad response to the Connecticut school massacre. ()

* Gun owners packed a hearing room in the Connecticut capital, vowing to oppose a bill that would require new markers on guns so that they are easier to trace. ()

* With little more than a week for lawmakers to avert huge tax increases and spending cuts, attention is turning from the gridlocked House to the Senate, where some Republicans on Sunday endorsed President Obama’s call for a partial deal to insulate most Americans from the tax increases but defer a resolution on spending. ()

* Projections show that about 1.36 billion people will see films this year in North America, compared with 1.29 billion in 2011. Ticket revenue at theaters is projected to jump by 6 percent, to $10.8 billion, according to Paul Dergarabedian, a box-office analyst for Hollywood.com. ()

