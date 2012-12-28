FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Dec 28
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 28, 2012 / 7:00 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Dec 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Consumer confidence fell sharply in the first half of December despite improvement in new home sales and a slight drop in new jobless claims.()

* Developers of wind farms are running a race against the calendar. A federal subsidy for new installations will not apply to anything that goes online after Dec. 31, so the industry is rushing to complete projects now - and it expects to do little thereafter.()

* Fear of Amazon.com has pushed a variety of stores to embrace delivery within hours as a must-have promotion, even though it’s costly and logistically complicated.()

* With labor costs so low, Spain is attracting car manufacturers that see a large competitive advantage in producing there rather than in other European countries.()

* Apple Inc filed documents with regulators revealing that its chief executive, Timothy Cook, took what might look like a significant pay cut in 2012. But the giant stock package Cook received last year will vest over 10 years.()

* President Barack Obama will meet with Congressional leaders on Friday, and House Republicans summoned lawmakers back for a Sunday session, in a last-ditch effort to avert a fiscal crisis brought on by automatic tax increases and spending cuts scheduled to hit next week.()

* Many retailers will soon be able to charge more for purchases made with credit cards, though they may not do so.()

* Paul Schnell has worked on some of the biggest mergers announced this year, a period in which, he says, the business of buying and selling companies is in the doldrums.()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.