PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 7
#Market News
January 7, 2013 / 7:05 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A $10 billion settlement with U.S. regulators to resolve claims of foreclosure abuses by 14 major lenders is expected to be announced as early as Monday, several people with knowledge of the discussions said on Sunday. ()

* A group of top regulators and central bankers on Sunday gave banks around the world more time to meet new rules aimed at preventing financial crises, saying they wanted to avoid the possibility of damaging the economic recovery. ()

* Two pension funds that agreed to a relatively small settlement with the directors of Bank of America over its acquisition of Merrill Lynch are being ordered by a federal judge to strike a better deal beginning on Monday. ()

* Patrick Dempsey, best known for playing a hearthrob doctor on “Grey’s Anatomy,” said on Friday that he had prevailed in an auction of Tully’s Coffee, a bankrupt coffee chain based in Seattle. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
