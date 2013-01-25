FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 25
#Market News
January 25, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. President Barack Obama tapped Mary Jo White, a former United States attorney turned white-collar defense lawyer, to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission. He also renominated Richard Cordray as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. ()

* Jill Sommers, a Republican regulator overseeing the investigation into MF Global’s collapse, has abruptly decided to depart the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the agency said. ()

* After a year of mixed financial performance at Morgan Stanley, the firm’s chief executive, James Gorman, is expected to take a second annual pay cut. ()

* AT&T sold a record number of smartphones over the holiday season, but its quarterly earnings took a hit from pension costs and Hurricane Sandy. ()

* Microsoft’s biggest product in decades, Windows 8, helped lift sales of the company’s flagship operating system business, but not enough to rejuvenate overall growth. ()

* Greenhill reported a 4 percent drop in advisory revenue last year, a week after larger rivals JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley posted much larger declines. ()

* HCA Holdings, the largest profit-making hospital chain in the United States, was ordered to pay $162 million after a judge ruled that it had failed to abide by an agreement to make improvements to dilapidated hospitals that it bought in the Kansas City area several years ago. ()

* A federal appeals court in the United States tossed out $172 million in damages that Mattel had been ordered to pay MGA Entertainment, the maker of Bratz dolls. It was the latest move in a bitter nine-year legal dispute over commercial rights to the ethnically diverse, pouty-lipped toys. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
