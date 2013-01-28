FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 28
January 28, 2013

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Jan 28

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* America’s top trade negotiator said President Obama was committed to reaching an agreement to smooth trade with the European Union, but only if it was written in a way that would overcome objections from farm groups and that could win congressional approval. ()

* As U.S. federal authorities continue to press an insider trading investigation, SAC Capital Advisors, owned by Steven Cohen, is working to retain clients and staff members. ()

* JPMorgan Chase & Co, the nation’s largest bank, said its chief risk officer, John Hogan, would take a sabbatical. His departure follows a shake-up this week, when Martha Gallo was replaced as head of global compliance and regulatory management. ()

* A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has agreed on a set of principles for a sweeping overhaul of the immigration system, including a pathway to American citizenship for 11 million illegal immigrants that would hinge on progress in securing the borders and ensuring that foreigners leave the country when their visas expire. ()

* Egypt President Mohamed Mursi declared a state of emergency and a curfew in three major cities on Sunday, as escalating violence in the streets threatened his government and Egypt’s democracy. ()

