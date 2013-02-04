FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Feb 4
February 4, 2013 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Feb 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* About 90 seconds into the second half of Sunday’s Super Bowl, the lights on one half of the Superdome’s roof suddenly went out, internet connections in the press box were cut, and the scoreboards went dark. The power failure was one of the oddest moments in Super Bowl history, and officials said they were still investigating its cause.

* U.S. President Obama said on Sunday that he could foresee a budget deal in Congress that did not include further increases in tax rates but instead focused on eliminating loopholes and deductions.

* Barclays Plc said its chief financial officer and its general counsel would resign, the latest departures after the British bank’s involvement in a series of scandals, including an investigation into the manipulation of global interest rates.

* Bank of America Corp continued dubious mortgage modification practices even after its acquisition of Countrywide, court documents show.

* New details raise questions on whether the U.S. government will be able to build its insider trading case against Steven Cohen, the billionaire owner of hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors.

* The Medicines Co is licensing the rights to a powerful type of cholesterol-lowering drug from Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, entering one of the hottest races in the industry.

