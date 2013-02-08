PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Feb 8

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Apple Inc said on Thursday it would continue to evaluate ways of returning some of its $137 billion cash pile to investors, after David Einhorn called on fellow stockholders to reject the company’s plan to eliminate a kind of preferred stock.

* Hewlett-Packard Co, one of the world’s largest makers of computers and other electronics, is imposing new limits on the employment of students and temporary agency workers at factories across China.

* The top transportation safety official in the United States said on Thursday that the Federal Aviation Administration accepted test results from Boeing Co in 2007 that failed to properly assess the risks of smoke or fire from the batteries on Boeing’s new 787 jets.

* The Irish government, trying to lighten the staggering debt burden of bailing out some of its biggest banks four years ago, reached a deal on Thursday with the European Central Bank to give the country more time to repay some of those loans.

* In a speech on Thursday, Federal Reserve governor Jeremy Stein, who joined last year, focused on parts of the financial markets that show signs of overheating. Specifically, Stein raised a red flag about junk bonds and mortgage-backed securities, and how investors are financing their purchases of such assets.

* Credit Suisse was among the first to adjust its debt-trading business to the harsher realities of new Basel III regulations, so it can probably weather the 28 percent quarter-on-quarter revenue drop it has just suffered in this segment. Other rivals may be less fortunate.