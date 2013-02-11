FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Feb 11
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 11, 2013 / 7:15 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Feb 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* After months of negotiations, American Airlines and US Airways Group Inc appeared likely to announce a merger this week, which would create the nation’s biggest airline and concentrate even further a once-fragmented industry.

* Southeastern Asset Management, one of the biggest investors in Dell Inc, said that it would oppose the company’s plans to go private, setting up a major potential roadblock for the biggest buyout since the financial crisis.

* On Monday, NBCUniversal will announce that it has concluded a deal with Hearst Magazines to rebrand one of NBC’s existing cable properties, the G4 network, as a new entity, the Esquire Network.

* The Project on Government Oversight, a non-profit watchdog group, is set to release a study on Monday highlighting a pattern of alumni of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission going to bat for Wall Street firms - and winning. The report, similarly sceptical of Wall Street lawyers joining the regulator, cites recent enforcement cases and scuttled money market regulations to underscore its concerns.

* Robert Wolf, a former chairman of UBS, was expected to formally announce on Monday several hires for his firm, 32 Advisors, including former members of the Obama administration.

* American regulators dealt a major blow to the hopes of Novo Nordisk, the Danish drug maker, for its new long-acting insulin Tresiba by demanding that it conduct additional clinical tests to assess potential heart risks.

* Several journalists who cover Myanmar said Sunday that they had received warnings from Google Inc that their e-mail accounts might have been hacked by “state-sponsored attackers.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.