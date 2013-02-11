PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Feb 11

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* After months of negotiations, American Airlines and US Airways Group Inc appeared likely to announce a merger this week, which would create the nation’s biggest airline and concentrate even further a once-fragmented industry.

* Southeastern Asset Management, one of the biggest investors in Dell Inc, said that it would oppose the company’s plans to go private, setting up a major potential roadblock for the biggest buyout since the financial crisis.

* On Monday, NBCUniversal will announce that it has concluded a deal with Hearst Magazines to rebrand one of NBC’s existing cable properties, the G4 network, as a new entity, the Esquire Network.

* The Project on Government Oversight, a non-profit watchdog group, is set to release a study on Monday highlighting a pattern of alumni of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission going to bat for Wall Street firms - and winning. The report, similarly sceptical of Wall Street lawyers joining the regulator, cites recent enforcement cases and scuttled money market regulations to underscore its concerns.

* Robert Wolf, a former chairman of UBS, was expected to formally announce on Monday several hires for his firm, 32 Advisors, including former members of the Obama administration.

* American regulators dealt a major blow to the hopes of Novo Nordisk, the Danish drug maker, for its new long-acting insulin Tresiba by demanding that it conduct additional clinical tests to assess potential heart risks.

* Several journalists who cover Myanmar said Sunday that they had received warnings from Google Inc that their e-mail accounts might have been hacked by “state-sponsored attackers.”