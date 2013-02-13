FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Feb 13
#Market News
February 13, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Feb 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. President Barack Obama pledged to fight for a higher minimum wage, more government investment in schools and clean energy, and deficit reduction through spending cuts and tax increases, in his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

* Comcast Corp agreed to pay $16.7 billion to acquire General Electric Co’s remaining 49 percent stake in NBCUniversal. The deal accelerated a sales process that was expected to take several more years.

* T.Rowe Price says it opposes the $24.4 billion takeover bid for Dell Inc as it currently stands, while Southeastern Asset Management has taken additional steps to fight the management buyout. Together they control nearly 13 percent of Dell’s shares - the biggest holders of Dell stock outside of Michael Dell himself - and the move signals growing discontent with the transaction.

* Carsten Kengeter, the former head of the investment bank of UBS, is resigning from the Swiss banking giant.

* Nexen Inc said it received the last regulatory approval for its $15 billion sale to China’s state-owned CNOOC Ltd, after the Obama administration declared the deal free from national security concerns.

* Ryanair Holdings Plc, the discount European airline, said it planned to appeal should regulators block its bid for Aer Lingus Group.

* WellPoint Inc, one of the nation’s largest health insurers, said it had chosen an experienced hospital executive to lead it through sweeping changes created by the federal health care overhaul law.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
