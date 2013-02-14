PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Feb 14

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The boards of US Airways Group Inc and American Airlines agreed on Wednesday to merge, paving the way for the creation of the nation’s largest airline.

* Time Warner Inc is in early discussions with the Meredith Corp to put most of Time Inc’s magazines - including People, InStyle and Real Simple - into a separate, publicly traded company that would also include Meredith titles like Better Homes and Gardens and Ladies’ Home Journal.

* Despite opposition from nearly all Senate Republicans, President Obama asked the Senate on Wednesday to confirm two Democrats whose recess appointments to the National Labor Relations Board were ruled unconstitutional by a federal appeals court last month.

* U.S. federal prosecutors are nearing a decision whether to bring criminal charges against Michael Steinberg, a longtime portfolio manager at SAC Capital Advisors, the giant hedge fund owned by billionaire investor Steven Cohen.

* A group of health advocates and public health officials from major cities around the United States are asking the Food and Drug Administration to regulate the amount of caloric sweeteners in sodas and other beverages, arguing that the scientific consensus is that the level of added sugars in those products are unsafe.

* The U.S. Postal Service on Wednesday called on lawmakers to give it the flexibility to change its business model to keep itself solvent, saying that its debt could reach $45 billion by 2017 if Congress does not act.