PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Feb 28

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* South Korean Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has been quietly adding security enhancements to the Google Inc Android software that runs on its smartphones to make them more attractive to big corporations.

* Regulators have escalated an investigation into suspicious trades placed ahead of the $23 billion takeover of H.J. Heinz Co , focusing on a complex derivatives bet routed through London, according to two people briefed on the matter.

* Boeing Co presented the Japanese government with its plan to address battery problems on its new 787 Dreamliner, stressing that added protections against possible battery fires and overheating are more than enough to allow its planes back in the air.

* The U.S. Senate approved President Obama’s choice for Treasury secretary, Jacob Lew, just a day after a highly politicized vote for Chuck Hagel, the new defense secretary.

* 278 U.S. companies, including Citigroup Inc, Apple Inc and Alcoa Inc, have signed a supporting brief calling for the Supreme Court to overturn a section of the Defense of Marriage Act that denies federal benefits to same-sex couples, arguing that it imposes serious administrative and financial costs on their operations.

* As JC Penney Co Inc reported a fourth-quarter loss, Chief Executive Ron Johnson, said customers had not responded to his turnaround strategy.

* Drug maker Mylan Inc announced that it was acquiring Agila Specialties Private, an Indian manufacturer of generic injectable drugs, for $1.6 billion in cash.

* Intel Corp plans to invest $152 million in Brazil over the next five years in research and development, joining forces with the Brazilian government, which has made increasing the country’s software output a top priority.