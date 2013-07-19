PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - July 19

July 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Wall Street’s big banks are still opposing aspects of the Dodd-Frank financial reform law and do not like a proposal to set aside more capital to cover future losses. ()

* Detroit, the cradle of America’s automobile industry and once the nation’s fourth-most populous, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, the largest American city ever to take such a course. ()

* American aviation officials said they would review recommendations by British authorities to disconnect batteries in the emergency transmitters on all Boeing 787s. ()

* China will impose tariffs that could exceed 50 percent on materials imported from the United States and South Korea used to build solar panels. ()

* While the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and JPMorgan are negotiating a settlement, Blythe Masters, a top bank executive, is not expected to face a separate action. ()

* Dell Inc bought itself six more days to win backing for its proposed $24.4 billion sale to its founder, but the fight for additional support remained tough. ()

* Morgan Stanley shares rose more than 4 percent on Thursday after the firm announced it planned to buy back a chunk of its own stock. ()

* BlackRock Inc said on Thursday that it booked record profits and revenues in the second quarter at a time when rising interest rates caused big losses for many bond investors. ()

* The SEC used Jonathan Egol’s appearance as an opportunity to introduce emails and documents that could damage Fabrice Tourre’s defense. ()

* The Apache Corp agreed to sell its business in the Gulf of Mexico’s shelf for about $3.75 billion to a company owned by the private equity firm Riverstone Holdings. ()