PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 14

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* After a decade of rapid consolidation in the U.S. airline industry, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Tuesday to block the proposed merger between American Airlines parent AMR Corp and US Airways Group Inc, which would create the world’s largest airline. It underscores a newly aggressive approach by the Justice Department’s antitrust division, which has been more closely scrutinizing proposed mergers as the economy recovers. ()

* Hedge fund titan William Ackman resigned this week from the board of J.C. Penney Co Inc, just days after he began a public rebellion against his fellow directors over the future of the company. At the same time, he has made a very public bet against Herbalife Ltd, the nutritional supplements company, that has not gone his way over the last several months. By some counts, Ackman has lost about $1 billion on both companies. ()

* Private equity firm Kohlberg & Co, which offered last month to buy Steinway Musical Instruments Inc, said on Tuesday that it would not seek to raise its bid in the face of a rival offer. That puts Steinway in a position to complete a buyout deal with the rival bidder, which offered this week to buy the company for $38 a share, or about $475 million. The rival bidder, which has not been publicly identified, is the hedge fund Paulson & Co, according to a person briefed on the matter. ()

The Senate’s committee on homeland security sent a letter this week to the major financial regulators and law enforcement agencies asking about the threats and risks related to virtual currency like bitcoin. These currencies, whose popularity has grown in recent years, are often used in online transactions that are not monitored by traditional financial institutions. ()

* The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board is proposing a major overhaul of how company audits are reported to the public, a move that could provide investors with deeper insights into the health of corporations. ()

* On Wall Street, strange financial products sometimes exist not because they are good for investors or companies, but because they offer their promoters a way to profit. Silver Eagle is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, which raises money through an IPO and then casts a wide net in search of a private company to buy. Silver Eagle’s IPO is the largest in the past seven years for a SPAC and sure to earn its promoters millions, but the outcome is not so clear for its investors or even the company itself. ()

* Private equity firm Advent International agreed on Tuesday to sell Domestic and General, an extended warranty company, to CVC Capital Partners for about $1.2 billion, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. ()