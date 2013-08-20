PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 20

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* President Obama urged the nation’s top financial regulators on Monday to move faster on new rules for Wall Street, telling them in a private White House meeting that they must work to prevent a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis. ()

* NPR, which has suffered a succession of leadership changes over the better part of a decade, needs a new chief executive again. Gary Knell, the public radio organization’s chief for the last 20 months, announced on Monday that he would be leaving to run the National Geographic Society. ()

* The Justice Department is expected to name Leslie Caldwell, the former lead prosecutor in the Enron case, as the next head of its criminal division, according to people briefed on the decision. ()

* The Federal Reserve described some significant shortcomings in the banks’ responses to the so-called stress tests that they have had to undergo since the financial crisis. The Fed said some banks were not taking into account the possibility of falling house prices when valuing certain mortgage-related assets for the tests. ()

* Auditors performed complete and correct audits of at least three brokerages last year, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board said on Monday. That amounted to only 5 percent of the 60 audits reviewed by the board, but it may still be a sign of progress. During the previous year - the first in which the board reviewed such audits - none of the 23 audits examined were found to be acceptable. ()

* The Greek government’s efforts to sell state-owned assets was sidetracked again when Stelios Stavridis, chairman of the privatization agency, was forced to resign after hitching a ride on the private jet of a Greek oil tycoon. ()