PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 26

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.

* Although Amgen Inc is the world’s biggest biotechnology company, the drug maker has been mostly absent from one of the industry’s biggest and fastest-growing markets: cancer drugs. It took a big step to fix that on Sunday, agreeing to buy Onyx Pharmaceuticals for about $10.4 billion in cash to gain access to the company’s three anti-cancer treatments. ()

* The New York State attorney general’s office filed a civil lawsuit on Saturday accusing Trump University, Donald J. Trump’s for-profit investment school, of engaging in illegal business practices. ()

* Muriel Siebert, who became a legend on Wall Street as the first woman to buy a seat on the New York Stock Exchange and the first woman to head one of the exchange’s member firms, died on Saturday in Manhattan. She was 80. ()

* Sixteen years after an acrimonious parting, Keith Olbermann and ESPN are putting on happy faces for their highly anticipated reunion, the premiere on Monday of “Olbermann” on ESPN2, the spinoff channel that Olbermann helped start, falteringly, in 1993. This time, both sides say, no faltering. The succinctly titled comeback vehicle, making its debut at 11 p.m. Eastern Time, also returns Olbermann to sports journalism after more than 10 years in hard news, especially politics. ()

* The nationalized bank ABN Amro moved a step closer to the public markets on Friday after the Dutch government said it would seek an initial public offering for the bank. The announcement comes five years after the Dutch government bailed out ABN Amro after a consortium of European banks acquired the bank for around 72.2 billion euros, or $99 billion. ()