PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 4

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Twitter , which was built on messages so short they could be texted on a cellphone, revealed on Thursday just how central smartphones and tablets are to its business - underscoring the technology industry’s rapid transition to a mobile world. Twitter filed with U.S. regulators to raise $1 billion in an initial public offering - the most hotly anticipated stock sale since Facebook Inc went public last year - will make early employees and investors in the company very rich. ()

* Speaker John Boehner has privately told Republican lawmakers anxious about a fallout from the government shutdown that he would not allow a potentially more crippling federal default as the atmosphere on Capitol Hill turned increasingly tense on Thursday. ()

* Republican efforts to resolve the fiscal standoff that has closed much of the federal government heated up Thursday, the third day of the shutdown, with new talks over a broad budget deal and an effort by more moderate House members to break the logjam. ()

* Timothy Massad, an assistant secretary of the Treasury, is among those under consideration to succeed Gary Gensler as leader of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, according to people briefed on the matter. Massad, who oversees financial stability issues at Treasury, has expressed interest in the job, one of the people said. ()

* The Massachusetts secretary of the commonwealth ordered Citigroup Inc to pay a $30 million fine for allowing an analyst to share unpublished research related to Apple Inc’s iPhones with SAC Capital Advisors in violation of securities rules. The analyst leaked the information to employees at T Rowe Price Group Inc and the hedge fund Citadel, which then traded in Apple shares. A third hedge fund, GLG Partners, also got the information. ()

* Hackers infiltrated the computer system of the software company Adobe Systems Inc, gaining access to credit card information and other personal data from 2.9 million of its customers, the company said on Thursday. ()

* Mark Cuban sent out a series of emails saying that he had sold his shares in the search engine company Mamma.com because he had received information that the company was about to recruit private investors whose contributions would dilute the value of the public shares, a Securities and Exchange Commission lawyer said on Thursday. ()

* The U.S. government is partly shut down, but a bigger concern for financial executives is a potential default on public debt should Congress fail to raise the nation’s borrowing limits. Financial companies are making some early preparations just in case. ()

* On the first Friday morning of almost any other month all the attention would be focused on two numbers: the latest government estimates for unemployment and job creation. This Friday, however, much of the government will be closed. As a result, the economists and statisticians at the Bureau of Labor Statistics will be at home, and everyone from Fed chairman Ben Bernanke to thousands of traders will be left without one of the most important clues to the state of the economy. ()

* Manhattan’s garment district is undergoing a renaissance, with the recent sale and refurbishment of many office buildings and an influx of tenants from media, advertising, entertainment, technology and other, nonfashion industries. ()