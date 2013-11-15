PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 15

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Eric Holder, the U.S. attorney general, says groups of traders from several major banks may have influenced currency benchmarks to benefit their employers. ()

* Janet Yellen, the president’s nominee to lead the Federal Reserve, made investors confident that the central bank would stick with policies that have sent shares soaring. ()

* President Obama, bowing to pressure, said insurers could temporarily keep people on health plans that were to be canceled. But there is no guarantee that insurers will do so, or that the states will allow the renewals. ()

* SolarCity, a leading installer of solar-power systems in the United States, received a low investment-grade rating for the bonds, which will help finance its rapid expansion. ()

* Many insurers and state regulators fear that President Obama’s policy reversal to delay the cancellation of policies for a year without penalties might damage the new insurance marketplace. ()

* Hedge fund billionaire David Tepper is giving his alma mater the largest donation in its history, bringing his total giving to Carnegie Mellon in the last decade to more than $125 million. ()

* Lawyers for the city of Chicago are investigating marketing claims by producers of narcotic painkillers as a prelude to a possible lawsuit against them, according to interviews and a court filing. ()

* Daniel Loeb, George Soros and John Paulson disclosed new positions in FedEx on Thursday. ()

* New York’s financial services superintendent, Benjamin Lawsky, will conduct a hearing on the feasibility of methods making the virtual currency market more like that for more traditional money. ()

* Kimberly-Clark said on Thursday that it would pursue a potential spinoff its health care business, becoming the latest company to slim down its operations to help bolster its stock price. ()