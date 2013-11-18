FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 18
November 18, 2013

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The push to reshape financial oversight hinges on negotiations in the coming weeks over the so-called Volcker Rule, a regulation that strikes at the heart of Wall Street risk-taking. ()

* Mobile games are a major growth opportunity, and analysts say a recent flop underscores the challenges Walt Disney faces in a shifting marketplace. ()

* As many as 4.8 million people could be affected by expiring jobless benefits through 2014, and there is little sign that Congress will act before it adjourns in two weeks. ()

* J. Craig Venter, the maverick scientist, is looking for a new world to conquer - Mars. He wants to detect life on Mars and bring it to Earth using a device called a digital biological converter, or biological teleporter. ()

* The flood of orders at the Dubai Airshow, including the sale of 225 of Boeing’s new 777X jets, highlighted how the big money in aviation is shifting to the Middle East and Asia. ()

* Timothy Geithner will join the private equity firm Warburg Pincus as president, the firm said on Saturday. It would be his first prominent position since leaving office as Treasury secretary this year. ()

* Were the young founders of Snapchat, a mobile-messaging start-up, delusional for turning down a multibillion-dollar buyout offer? Greedy to think they might get more later? Or courageous to chase their dreams? The decision they faced - to cash out or remain independent - is one that all successful technology entrepreneurs eventually confront. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
