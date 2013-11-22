PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 22

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday that it would consider changing its rules to permit the use of cellphones and other wireless-data devices during airline flights. If approved, the change is certain to delight some passengers but frustrate many others. ()

* Nearly 80,000 people have enrolled in health plans through California’s online marketplace, at a rate of several thousand a day in November - a sizable increase over a month ago. ()

* A jury on Thursday said that Samsung Electronics would have to pay Apple $290 million more in damages for violating patents, putting an end to one chapter in the long-running patent struggle between the two tech companies. ()

* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell sharply last week and a gauge of factory activity hit an eight-month high in early November, hinting at some strength in the economy. ()

* Officials say many predatory lenders have steadily found ways around the Military Lending Act, a law that was meant to stop them. ()

* Janet Yellen on Thursday moved closer toward becoming the first woman to lead the Federal Reserve Board when the Senate Banking Committee sent her nomination to the full Senate with a 14-8 vote. ()

* Fashion retailer Vince Holding priced its stock sale at $20 a share, a dollar above its expected range. At that price, investors valued the clothing store chain at $726 million. ()

* A tax proposal released on Thursday by the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, Max Baucus, addresses a topic that tends to make my students’ eyes glaze over: cost recovery. ()

* SAC’s chief financial officer said that portfolio managers were rewarded special “Cohen tag bonuses” for ideas that translated into windfall gains. ()