PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 25

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.

* A software engineer from Springfield, Missouri, Lawrence Blankenship is putting his money on PeerCoin, one of the biggest of the virtual currencies that are being promoted as alternatives to bitcoin. ()

* Carlson, the global hospitality and travel company, said on Friday that it had authorized a review of strategic alternatives including a possible sale of TGI Friday’s restaurants. ()

* A former top executive at the Credit Suisse Group was sentenced to two and a half years in prison on Friday for inflating the value of mortgage bonds as the housing market collapsed. ()

* The regulator of accounting firms in the United States said on Friday that Deloitte & Touche, for the second consecutive year, had failed to correct deficiencies in its audit procedures to its satisfaction. ()

* Skip Hop agreed Friday to sell a majority stake in itself to Fireman Capital Partners, a consumer-focused investment firm. Financial details of the transaction weren’t disclosed, but people briefed on the matter said that the deal was valued at nearly $60 million. ()

* Activist investor William Ackman said on Friday that he intended to take his high-stakes bet against Herbalife, the nutritional supplements company, “to the end of the earth.”