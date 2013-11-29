PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 29

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The struggle of low-income workers, many in retailing, is adding momentum to efforts to increase the federal minimum wage.

* Many retailers didn’t wait for the predawn hours of Black Friday this year. They were open before breakfast on Thanksgiving Day, and customers were waiting. ()

* The Swiss bank UBS is combining its currency, interest rates and credit trading businesses into one unit, according to a memo circulated at the bank earlier this month.

* Calpers and Calstrs, the giant employee and teachers’ pension funds in California, and others are beginning to take a more aggressive role in the operation and election of corporate boards of companies they have invested in. ()

* The French telecommunications company Orange has reached an agreement to sell its Dominican Republic operations to the Luxembourg cable and broadband provider Altice for $1.4 billion. ()

* Jon Horvath, the federal government’s star witness in an insider trading case, said his former boss, Michael Steinberg, wanted him to cross a legal line. ()