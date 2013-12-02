FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 2
#Market News
December 2, 2013 / 6:05 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The HealthCare.gov site appears easier to use for most people, but problems in the so-called backend systems that deliver consumer information to insurers still have not been fixed. ()

* In an era of chastened Wall Street egos, Michael Corbat, the chief of Citigroup, has cultivated a workmanlike demeanor out of the spotlight. The low-key approach taken by Citigroup - which faces a number of investigations of its own - has not gone unnoticed inside JPMorgan. Some board members and executives there have recently pointed to Corbat in privately discussing the apparent advantages of a more self-effacing approach in a chief executive. ()

*

* Some features of physical books may be getting a second life online, but efforts to completely re-imagine the core experience of the book has yet to catch on. Even as the universe of printed matter continues to shrivel, the book - or at least some of its best-known features - is showing remarkable staying power online. ()

* Paul Crouch, a television evangelist who founded the Trinity Broadcasting Network with his wife and turned it into the world’s largest Christian television network, died on Saturday. He was 79. ()

* Over the course of the weekend, consumers spent about $1.7 billion less on holiday shopping than they did the year before, according to the National Retail Federation. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

