PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 3

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Government authorities are trying to choke off the supply of borrowers to online lenders that offer short-term loans with annual interest rates of more than 400 percent, the latest development in a broader crackdown on the payday lending industry. ()

* The rollout of President Obama’s health care law may have deeply disappointed its supporters, but on at least one front, the Affordable Care Act is beating expectations: its cost. ()

* Between 2007 and 2009, Jon Horvath developed a regular routine as a trader at SAC Capital Advisors: obtaining confidential information about Dell Inc’s financial results well before the computer company’s quarterly disclosures. And those efforts, Horvath detailed for a jury on Monday in a Manhattan federal district courtroom, were made with the full knowledge of his boss, Michael Steinberg. ()

* On Monday, the Chernin Group acquired a majority stake in Crunchyroll, a San Francisco-based company that streams Japanese anime over the Internet. Terms of the deal were not announced, but a person briefed on the matter said the investment was worth a little less than $100 million. Existing management and TV Tokyo, another investor in Crunchyroll, will remain involved. Former News Corp executive, Peter Chernin, is the founder and chief executive of the Chernin Group. ()

* Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase have finally overcome a regulatory rebuke that had been hanging over both banks since the Federal Reserve performed stress tests this year on large financial firms. ()

* On Monday, Thoma Bravo sold Digital Insight, a company it owned for about 124 days, to NCR for $1.65 billion. ()