PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 6

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Illicit activity is rising in the virtual currency market, where there is an increasing amount of real money but few rules and even less oversight. ()

* Two companies, Merck and Stallergenes are asking the Food and Drug Administration for approval to market tablets or liquids to treat allergies, drugs that are already available in Europe. ()

* The SEC led a discussion that examined the growing clout of proxy advisers, the potential for conflicts of interest, and the transparency and accuracy of the firms’ recommendations. ()

* A big part of the American auto industry’s comeback has come from rising exports of vehicles made in the United States for sale in international markets. ()

* Following criticism over its all-male board of directors, Twitter has added the former chief executive of Pearson to the board. ()

* Jon Horvath said at the trial of his ex-boss Michael Steinberg, formerly of SAC Capital Advisors, that he didn’t tell him the data he had obtained about Dell was insider information.

* Kirk Radke, known for his work on private equity deals, is moving to Willkie Farr & Gallagher after a long tenure at Kirkland & Ellis. ()

* A federal judge in Manhattan has dismissed a lawsuit brought by Rajat Gupta, the former managing director of the consulting giant McKinsey & Co, who had accused a former longtime friend of trying to stop him from having a say over a private equity fund they started together. ()

* Glassdoor, a job listings site that lets employees anonymously rate and dish on their companies, said on Thursday that the latest round of financing nearly doubled its total fund-raising to $93 million. ()

* An employee of Deutsche Bank’s Japanese brokerage unit, Shigeru Echigo, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of showering a local pension fund manager with expensive meals, golf outings and trips overseas in return for some 1 billion yen in investments. ()