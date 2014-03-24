FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 24
#Market News
March 24, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Data storage company Actifio is to announce it has raised $100 million in new financing, valuing the company at $1 billion. That deal places Actifio in an elite club of start-ups with 10-figure valuations. (r.reuters.com/mec87v)

* Birchbox, an online retailer of cosmetic and beauty products, has decided to open a physical retail store by late May. Founded by two Harvard classmates, the company joins a list of e-tailers who have decided to have a physical retail store apart from an online presence. (r.reuters.com/cac87v)

* Tribeca Enterprises, a Manhattan-based independent film concern co-founded by actor Robert De Niro, has agreed to sell 50 percent stake to Madison Square Garden Co. The deal, announced on March 22, values Tribeca at $45 million. (r.reuters.com/mac87v)

* General Motors Co has turned to social media to earn its reputation back and manage its customers well in the wake of a recent recall storm involving 1.6 million cars. The once-bankrupt automaker's dual approach - going about its normal business while trying to help specific customers - reflects the tightrope the company must walk. (r.reuters.com/vyb87v)

* With an eye to achieve top TV ratings, attracting marquee advertisers and lots of social media buzz, kids' TV channels are increasingly leaning towards award shows. (r.reuters.com/bec87v) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
